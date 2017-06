EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT)- A rider taking part in a popular endurance race in Emporia has died.

“Dirty Kanza” riders left the city on a 200 mile bike ride through the Flint Hills early Saturday.

Warner Blackburn died after suffering a heart attack.

He was taken to an area hospital but all life saving measures failed.

Blackburn lived in Emporia.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.