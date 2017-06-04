K-State’s challenge course celebrates 10 years

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State’s ropes course has been serving up a challenge for the last decade.

The course has obstacles for people of all ages and backgrounds, from corporate offices to athletic teams.

“I was a part of Air Force ROTC and we came out here to build our teamwork and prepare people so it’s definitely a great tool,” said former K-State student Rose Dollarhide.

The challenge course is a resource for academics too. K-State Associate Professor Kevin Sauer said he brings his classes here every year.

“We consider this a great outdoor classroom in our backyard,” said Sauer.

Travis Redeker, the man who has been managing the course for nine years said it’s all about growth and pushing people past their limits.

“Really it’s the facilitators themselves that make the difference, Redeker said. “I think with our staff being K-State students they really take pride and ownership in this program.”

While today was about celebrating the course’s ten years of success, Redeker said they hope to continue for ten years and beyond.

The K-State challenge course is open seven days a week and offers customized activities for groups of all types and sizes.

For more information you can visit their website here: http://recservices.k-state.edu/challengecourse/.