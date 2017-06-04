Man recovering after jumping off Topeka bridge onto I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is recovering in a Topeka hospital after jumping from a bridge over I-70.

Topeka Police told KSNT News the man jumped from the 6th street bridge onto westbound I-70 just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

The ordeal shut the stretch of highway down for roughly half an hour.

Bystanders initially told police the man had been hit by a passing semi-truck as he fell to the ground.

Authorities said the man was not hit and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The incident is being investigated as a suicide attempt.