One more rainy day before a nice week ahead

Most of you in Northeast Kansas are waking up to cloudy skies and some light rain this morning. Once again some scattered showers and storms are likely through Sunday afternoon, especially south of I-70 as a slow moving cold front continues to stick around the area. They’ll be quick moving and the better news is that severe weather is not expected. Highs will once again likely go up to the middle to upper 80s. It will also feel muggy out there with high humidity levels in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will remain calm and light at times.

It will be a great, week ahead for Northeast Kansas as we go into the first full week of June. Mostly sunny skies prevail for most of the week. We’ll be in the upper 80’s near 90 on Monday before the cold front finally moves through, allowing to knock out the humidity and cool down the high temperatures a few degrees in the lower to middle 80s. At this point, rain chances will try to move back in late next week on Friday. It’s still far too early to pinpoint rain chances, so we’ll keep our eyes on them and tweak the extended forecast as we see fit in the coming days.

Stay tuned!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso