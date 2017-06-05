Dozens get muddy at local mud run event

KSNT News Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of people got muddy Sunday with the third annual “Serious Fun Mud Run.”

An obstacle course was set up at the Kansas Children Discovery Center. There runners as young as 4-years-old had their chance to crawl and climb through the course getting sprayed with water, running through mud pits, tunnels and more.

This year, a family run was added so parents could join in on the fun. In the end, volunteers and firefighters cleaned things up by spraying everyone down with fire hoses.

“There was a lot more mud than I expected and the people just coming out of nowhere spraying you with water,” said runner John Hoital.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center opened 6 years ago with a mission to enhance children’s lives, inspire creativity and provide a place for families to interact.

