Hiawatha’s food program opens for the summer

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) — Monday marks the first day of Hiawatha’s 4th annual summer food program to help hungry kids during summer vacation. More than half the kids living in Hiawatha qualify for free and reduced lunches.

The program is put on by Hiawatha ACES (Allied Community Enrichment Society) with the help from the group Second Harvest. Both organizations will help heat and serve food to the community from 11:30am to 1:00pm Monday through Friday.

The president of the program says this started about 4 years ago, more students are coming in and leaving satisfied with food in their bodies.

“It’s been very successful,” President of Hiawatha ACES, Ian Schuetz said. “Last year we served 84 kids a day on average. It was over 4,000 meals over the course of the summer — which for a town of about 3,000 for a population is a considerable number.”

If you’d like to be a volunteer for the food program click here or call Ian Shcuetz at 785-742-2786.