Kansas House passes plan to boost school funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas House has approved a bill that would phase in a $293 million increase in state spending on public schools over two years.

The 67-55 vote Monday night sent the measure to the Senate. Its approval would send the bill to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

The bill is a response to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling in March that the state’s education funding is inadequate. Kansas now spends about $4 billion a year on aid to its 286 school districts.

The court did not say in its ruling how much spending must increase in setting a June 30 deadline for lawmakers to pass a new school finance law. Attorneys for the four school districts that successfully sued the state have said the increase in spending must be much larger.