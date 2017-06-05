Lawmakers approve school funding boost

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Latest on the Kansas Legislature’s debate over raising taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional money for public schools (all times local): 9:40 p.m.

The Kansas House has approved a plan for increasing income taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional money for public schools.

The vote Monday night was 69-52 on a bill that would raise $1.2 billion over two years by increasing income tax rates and ending an exemption for 330,000-plus farmers and business owners.

It largely rolls back past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

The bill goes next to the Senate. Approval there would send the measure to Brownback.

He has not said whether he would veto it but rejected a smaller income tax increase in February.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019, and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.