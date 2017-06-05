Predators blast Penguins, Stanley Cup finals tied 2-2

By Published:
June 5, 2017; Nashville TN, USA Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) tries to deflects the puck towards the goal during the third period of game four between the Pittsburg Penguins vs the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Finals at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts /Cal Sport Media (Credit Image: © Steve Roberts/Cal Sport Media/CSM via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Pekka Rinne was spectacular, Frederick Gaudreau scored a tiebreaking goal early in the second period and the Nashville Predators handed Pittsburgh a 4-1 loss Monday night to even the Stanley Cup Final at two games apiece.

The defending champion Penguins will host Game 5 on Thursday night, hoping home ice is an advantage after being outscored 9-2 in losing the two games in Nashville after averaging 4.5 goals in winning the first two.

Nashville’s Calle Jarnkrok was the first to get the puck past Matt Murray, scoring 5:09 into the first period. Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby scored on a breakaway about a minute later. It was his first goal in the Final since 2009, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Gaudreau’s goal came on a wraparound, but the horn sounded a little later because of video review. The puck just crossed the goal line under Murray’s outstretched stick before he shoved it out of the net.

Viktor Arvidsson gave the Predators a 3-1 lead at the 13:08 mark of the second and they were able to hold onto the cushion against Crosby and Co. With 3:23 left, Nashville sealed the victory with Filip Forsberg’s empty-net goal.

