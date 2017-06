TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a stabbing at the Travelers Inn in South Topeka Monda y around 1:00 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Topeka Police took three people, who were at the scene, into custody.They are working to find out if the incident was an act of self-defense or not.

