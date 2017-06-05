Summer is here, a few weeks early this year

After some morning fog, we’re tracking a hot and humid day to start the fresh work week. Highs will climb close to 90° this afternoon but it will FEEL even warmer. Expect a heat index in the lower 90s this afternoon. Our average high temperature continues to climb this time of the year. It’s now up to 82° and we’ll be at or above that seasonal standard every single day this week. ‘Mostly sunny’ skies will prevail more often than not over the next 7-10 days as summer arrives a few weeks ahead of schedule.

Random, spotty showers will be in the forecast this week too – especially closer to the weekend. There’s no better way to articulate it – keep the rain gear handy this time of the year. Remember the forecast last week? A few of those days might have been a little extreme (locally heavy pockets of 2″+ of rain, while other places saw sunshine) – but a quick shower/storm can (and will) pop up in a weather pattern like this. Generally, we’re looking at lots of sunshine and ‘above average’ temps this week, but even a 20% chance for rain by Friday or Saturday could mean a wet couple of hours for your fishing trip or little Johnny’s birthday party. We’ll keep our eyes on the radar as the aforementioned small disturbances get closer – keeping it on an hour-by-hour basis so you know EXACTLY what to expect.

Low temperatures won’t necessarily be ‘comfy’ during this stretch. Expect sleeping temps in the 60s over the next week or so. Humidity levels continue to rise – it’s just that time of the year. We’ve already talked about highs in the 80s, but that means daytime temps will be in the 70s for many days this week! Pack the shades but enjoy this rather nice stretch of weather ahead. Who can complain with temps in the 70s on your lunch break every day? We’ll tweak the extended forecast as we see fit, but until something changes plan on a quiet week, weather-wise, complete with a taste of summer! Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert