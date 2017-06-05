Topeka teen dies after accidental shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 16-year-old Topeka teen has died following an accidental shooting last week in central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department reported on Wednesday, May 31, officers responded to Stormont Vail hospital in reference to a male shooting victim that has just arrived by a private vehicle.

Officers learned the shooting happened in the 700 block of SW 16th Street and said that facts indicated the shooting to be accidental.

Police did not release a name.

Anyone with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.