TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is on scene of a two-vehicle accident Monday morning on I-70 Westbound between Deer Creek exit and Southeast Adams St.

One person was taken to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both cars went off I-70 and into a ditch.

KSNT News will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Two car accident on I-70W in between Deer Creek Exit and Adams St pic.twitter.com/3KN2QuOhEp — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) June 5, 2017