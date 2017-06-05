Young girl taken to hospital after shooting in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a young girl was shot on the Kickapoo Reservation.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reports the incident took place Saturday after the sheriff’s office received a report of a gunshot victim on the reservation.

The sheriff’s office and the Kickapoo Police Department learned that the incident involved a male suspect and a female victim both under the age of 14.

Merchant said the victim was taken to the Horton hospital and later flown to Children’s Mercy with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.