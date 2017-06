TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to the hospital late Tuesday morning after a crash in west Topeka.

The accident happened at SW 6th and Gage Boulevard just after 11:00 a.m. involving two vehicles.

Traffic was being diverted around the accident and officials on scene tell KSNT News one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

One sent to hospital with minor injuries. — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) June 6, 2017

Accident at 6th and Gage. Traffic being diverted. pic.twitter.com/Ytg5Z9EWP6 — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) June 6, 2017