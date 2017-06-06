Former Riley County officer being sued for rape

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A former Riley County Police officer is being sued for allegedly raping a Kansas City woman last year after he gave her a ride home from a party.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City. According to the lawsuit, after taking her home, the officer tied the woman’s wrists to her bed and forced her to have sex.

Riley County Police tell KSNT News the officer was off-duty at the time and he is no longer an employee with the department.

Neither the woman or the officer are named in the lawsuit.