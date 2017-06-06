Kansas governor vetoes $1.2B income tax increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Republican Gov. Sam Brownback has fulfilled his promise to veto an income tax increase approved by Kansas legislators to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools.

The governor announced his action Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. Legislators are expected to try to override his veto, and their votes could come as early as Tuesday night.

The bill would have repealed or rolled back past income tax cuts championed by Brownback as pro-growth policies and undone a political legacy that’s brought him national attention. The bill would have increased income tax rates and end an exemption for 330,000 plus farmers and business owners.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019 and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

