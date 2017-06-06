Kansas lawmakers approve $1.2B income tax hike, Brownback calls it harmful

By Published:
Gov. Sam Brownback responds to a reporter's question during an interview in his Statehouse office in Topeka, Kan., Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators approved a bill rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback to fix the state budget and provide additional money for public schools.

Kansas legislators approved a bill rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback to fix the state budget and provide additional money for public schools. The measure approved early Tuesday morning would raise $1.2 billion over two years by increasing income tax rates and ending an exemption for 330,000-plus farmers and business owners. The votes were 26-14 in the Senate and 69-52 in the House.

Brownback announced immediately that he would veto the bill. Supporters were short of the two-thirds majorities in both chambers necessary to override a veto.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019, and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s