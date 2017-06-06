Lawrence officer injured while investigating crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – An officer with the Lawrence Police Department was taken to the hospital after being injured in a crash.

Lawrence Police report the officer was on scene of a rollover accident at W 6th and Crestline Drive. While the officer was in his patrol vehicle, another vehicle struck it. The officer, who is an 8-year veteran with the department, was taken to a local hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Police said lanes of traffic on W 6th Street were blocked from Rockledge to Schwartz Road while officials investigate the crash scene. They were back open to traffic in both directions around 12:15 p.m.

Officers are working an injury accident at 6th and Crestline Drive. Traffic is blocked on 6th Street from Rockledge to Schwartz. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) June 6, 2017