Missing person report filed for Jefferson County man

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a 25-year-old man who was last seen in Perry early Monday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing persons report has been filed for Brent Robert Lang.

Family says he has a traumatic brain injury and Aspergers Syndrome and is in need of his medication. He was last seen wearing a bright orange shoes, shorts, Royals jacket and jersey.

If you have any information please call the Jefferson County Sheriff office at 785-863-2351.