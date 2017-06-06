Missing person report filed for Jefferson County man

By Published:

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a 25-year-old man who was last seen in Perry early Monday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing persons report has been filed for Brent Robert Lang.

Family says he has a traumatic brain injury and Aspergers Syndrome and is in need of his medication.  He was last seen wearing a bright orange shoes, shorts, Royals jacket and jersey.

If you have any information please call the Jefferson County Sheriff office at 785-863-2351.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s