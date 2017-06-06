‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ to be issued as graphic novel

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2007, file photo, Harper Lee, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "To kill a Mockingbird," smiles during a ceremony honoring the four new members of the Alabama Academy of Honor at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Publisher Harper announced Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015, that "Go Set a Watchman," a novel Lee completed in the 1950s and put aside, will be released July 14. It will be her second published book. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — “To Kill a Mockingbird” is going graphic.

An illustrated edition of Harper Lee’s beloved novel will be published in November 2018, HarperCollins announced Tuesday. The book will be drawn and adapted by British author-illustrator Fred Fordham, who worked on Philip Pullman’s graphic novel “The Adventures of John Blake.” Fordham’s literary agency, Andrew Nurnberg Associates, also works with Lee’s estate.

Lee, who died in 2016, had resisted alternate editions of her book until late in life. Only in 2014 did she permit an e-book of “Mockingbird.” The following year, she stunned the world by authorizing the release of a second novel, “Go Set a Watchman,” which was based on early draft of “Mockingbird.”

Related Posts