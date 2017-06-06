Wichita child critical after left in hot car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A child is in critical condition after having been left in a hot car Monday afternoon. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor told KSN firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of S. Belmont shortly before 6 p.m. Belmont is south of E. Douglas and west of S. Oliver.

Officials told KSNW-TV the child was a girl, but did not provide her age. It also is unknown whether she was left in the car or climbed inside it while playing.

Details of the incident are not known at this time, but police apparently are not investigating the incident as criminal act.

Wichita Police Sgt. Jesse Hancock cautioned parents about knowing where their children are at all times.

“Watch your kids, know where they are and cars are really dangerous places,” Hancock said. “They heat up really, really quick.”