City of Manhattan ready to transfer Buck the Dog to rescue

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan announced they plan to transfer “Buck the Dog” to an animal rescue by the end of the week. The city announced they would be giving Buck to a rescue in May, but never gave a timeline. Now, they said they are in the final stages of completing the transfer.

“The City of Manhattan is close to finalizing the transfer of Buck to a German short-haired pointer rescue. We anticipate the release near the end of the week once arrangements have been finalized. The rescue would prefer to remain anonymous and we ask for cooperation in order to honor this request of the parties involved,” said the Manhattan City Manager’s Office in a statement sent to KSNT News.

Buck was brought to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter in April after biting a two-year-old girl. The city initially planned to put Buck to sleep, but after public pressure they changed their mind. Now his supporters will be happy to see him finally move on.

“I’m ready for that moment. I’m ready for those front doors to be open and we’re all there and we all see him come out and we all see him leave,” said Emily Fawcett.

Fawcett owns The Pampered Pet in Junction City and had hoped to take over care of Buck. She worked hand-in-hand with Chris Soupene, a Manhattan man who wants to adopt Buck, and others to get the city to reconsider putting Buck to sleep. With the rescue wanting to remain anonymous, it’s unclear whether Chris will be allowed to adopt Buck.