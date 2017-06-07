Criminal affidavit released regarding Manhattan murder

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County District Court has released the criminal affidavit on what led to the arrest of Steven Harris, who is accused of murdering a 39-year-old Manhattan man.

Harris and his girlfriend Cora Brown were on the run for five days following the deadly shooting before being arrested in Wichita. Brown was booked into jail for possession of meth and other drug paraphernalia.

The affidavit reads that on the evening of Sunday, May 21, 2017, a man called the Riley County Police Department to report a person in a white Ford F150 pickup truck shot at one or multiple people with a firearm before fleeing in the pickup truck.

When a RCPD lieutenant arrived on the scene he found Garcia deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Ortega was located on scene and transported for treatment at a local hospital for apparent gunshot wounds.

Ortega told an RCPD detective at Manhattan Via Christi hospital that he was doing tile work and walked outside as he heard gunshots. Ortega said he saw a man on the ground and was shot as he attempted to leave the scene.

