“Girl Power” taking on a whole new meaning in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – High school girls in Topeka are learning the tricks of trade skills with the help of the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).

This week’s “Magic Camp” is meant to introduce girls to jobs like carpentry, electrical and highway construction.

Girls are able to learn from women who are already succeeding in those fields. One KDOT employee tells KSNT News she hopes this program opens more doors for young women entering the work force.

“One of the main things is so these kids will have an opportunity to understand that the sky is not the limit,” said KDOT Civil Rights Administrator Doria Watson. “It’s their imagination, it’s their dreams it’s their creativeness to decide what they want to be in life.”

Students will get hands on training at places like the Topeka Metro, Home Depot and Habitat for Humanity sites all week long.

The camp runs until this Friday.