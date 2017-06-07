Helping Hands employees recognized for their years of service

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Two employees at a local animal shelter were honored Wednesday for their many years of service.

Michele Mainey and Margaret Price of Helping Hands Humane Society were given the Champions of Character Award.

The Safe Streets Coalition gave the ladies the honor for their never ending commitment to the safety and well-being of the four-legged citizens of Shawnee County.

“I was quite shocked quite frankly and I was very pleased. it feels good to be recognized, so I really appreciate it,” Mainey said.

Both ladies added that the commitment of placing animals in their new homes is a team effort.

They said the hard work could not be done without the help of staff and volunteers at the Helping Hands Humane Society.

“We just really appreciate it because if we weren’t there, imagine all the animals out on the street, so it’s a much needed place,” Price said.