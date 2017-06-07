Holton woman taken to hospital after crash in Jackson County

By Published: Updated:

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A Holton woman was taken to the hospital following a crash in Jackson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 1999 Dodge Durango was stopped at the stop light at U.S. Highway 75 and Banner Road, south of Holton, when a 2005 Ford Escape drove into the back of it.

The driver of the Durango, identified as LeRoy C. Prosser, 52, of Sioux City, Iowa was not injured. The driver of the Escape, Nancy J. Weber, 63, was taken to Holton Community Hospital with injuries.

KHP said both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

 

