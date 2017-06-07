Kansas lawmaker found dead in Topeka hotel room

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: www.kslegislature.org

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT)- Representative Patsy Terrell from Hutchinson was found dead in her hotel room

According to House Majority Leader Don Hineman, lawmakers at the Statehouse held a moment of silence when they learned of Terrell’s passing.

A number of Topeka Police cars filled the Downtown Ramada parking lot just after 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. A police officer on the scene told KSNT News the death was due to natural causes.

This is a developing story. As soon as we learn more we will update this story.

 

 

