Kobach asks Brownback to veto gun bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is asking Governor Sam Brownback to veto a gun bill passed by the Kansas Legislature last week. Kobach released an open letter on Twitter that he sent to Brownback. House Bill 2278 exempts hospitals, mental institutions and nursing homes from having to comply with a concealed carry law that goes into effect July 1.

“I strongly encourage you to veto HB 2278, and allow the legislature another opportunity to pass legislation that addresses the needs of state hospitals while respecting the rights of Kansas citizens,” said Kobach, in the letter to Brownback.

Kobach said that the National Rifle Association and the Kansas State Rifle Association worked to come to a compromise with state hospitals and KU Med, but he claims KU Med walked away from the negotiating table. Without this bill medical facilities would be forced to allow concealed carry or pay for additional security by July 1.

The Kansas Legislature passed the bill on June 1. Once it hits the governor’s desk he has 10 days to either sign or veto the bill. If he does nothing, the bill becomes law without his signature.