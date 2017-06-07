New internship program comes to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Capital City is welcoming dozens of college students from all over the world for a new city-wide internship program called TopCity Intern.

The program is organized by The Forge Young Professionals Leadership Team of Topeka. Their goal is for young adults to develop a positive impression of the city and to come back to the area and start their careers. Students will be working with some of the top companies in the city. Interns will also get the chance to have two lunch and learn opportunities with CEOs of the company they’re interning for.

