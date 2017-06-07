Protein powder shakes up nutrition for NE Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Protein is a hot topic for nutritionists right now. A variety of research studies show, that many of us aren’t getting enough protein at beginning of the day. The average American only consumes 5-10 grams of protein at breakfast.

“If you can aim for that 20-25 grams at each meal of the day. Most Americans are getting too much protein at night and not enough at breakfast time,” sayid Topeka’s Hy-Vee Dietician,Amber Groeling.

Today, a hot commodity on the shelves is protein powder. In the past, the powder has been heavily used by athletes. But now it could help anyone even out their protein portions throughout the day.

“It’s just easy and convenient. We’re all busy and convenience is key. There’s lots of great things you can do with protein powder. You can make a smoothie or add it to a blender bottle and shake it up with a little bit of desired milk you wish. But there’s lots of other things you can do too. You can add it to Greek Yogurt, pudding, shake it up with apples, and add it to oatmeal. The possibilities are almost endless. “

Flavor is always a popular way to choose between the protein powders, but also considering the brand is more important than ever.

“You really want to buy from a reputable brand. There’s been lots of research that’s been done, where some brands don’t have as much protein as maybe they state or have lots of condiments in them. So I would recommend buying from a trusted source,” said Groeling.

As a general rule of thumb, Amber suggests finding a protein powder that is 100 calories or less, has 20-25 grams of protein, and, as always, the less sugar the better.