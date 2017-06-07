“Pull a Plane Challenge” to benefit Ronald McDonald House this Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The ultimate tug-of-war competition for grown-ups is taking place in Topeka this Saturday at the second annual Pull a Plane Challenge to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas..

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the American Flight Museum, 6804 SE Ross Street, Forbes Field. During the Pull a Plane Challenge, 21 teams of 10 will compete against each other to see which can pull an 80,000-pound vintage airplane 50 feet in the fastest time. Each 10-person team raised and donated at least $1,000 to support family stays at Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House, keeping them close to their hospitalized children.

In addition to the plane pulling competition, the event will feature a Topeka Corvette Club car show, food trucks and other vendors, live music performed by Rachel Louise Taylor, Laser Trooper Laser Tag, bouncy castle and face painting, and fun for the entire family! Gates will open at 10:30 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 11:00 am and first team’s pull at 11:15 a.m.

The Pull a Plane Challenge will offer prizes for the:

Fastest Corporate Team

Fast Non-corporate Team

Top Individual Fundraiser

Top Fundraising Team

Best Team Spirit

“It’s going to be a great day for a great cause at the Pull a Plane Challenge,” said Mindee Reece, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas CEO/Executive Director. “There are 21 teams competing in this year’s event and lots of entertainment for attendees, including a Corvette car show, food trucks and other vendors, and games for kids of all ages. We hope the community will come out for a day of free family fun to support Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House and all of the families we serve.”