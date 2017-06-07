2 Salina men arrested for murder and kidnapping

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that 2 Salina men have been arrested for kidnapping and murder.

On Tuesday, a body was discovered near the Smoky Hill River Bridge, east of Salina. The victim was identified as Brandon Shelby, 29, of Salina.

Early investigation suggests Shelby suffered blunt force trauma to the head and other severe injuries.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says 30-year-old Charles Rodgers and 40-year-old James Pavey, both of Salina, were arrested early Wednesday and booked into jail.

Both men are accused of first-degree murder. Rodgers also is accused of theft and kidnapping. Neither has been officially charged.

The KBI said the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will take place Wednesday to determine an official cause of death for Shelby.

The Saline County Attorney’s Office is expected to prosecute the case.