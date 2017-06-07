Shots fired during Lawrence armed robbery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Police in Lawrence are looking for three suspects involved in an armed robbery.

The Lawrence Police Department reports at 11:00 Tuesday night, three male suspects forced their way into a home in the 1700 block of West 24th Street and took property belonging to the residents.

Police said during the robbery, at least two of the suspect were armed with firearms with one being discharged. Police said no one was struck by the discharged round.

Two victims were reported to have suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

Police say the investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Lawrence at (785)-843-8477.