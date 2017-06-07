Summer 2017 arrives ahead of schedule

We’re tracking a pretty boring forecast for the next 7-10 days across Northeast Kansas. Summer has arrived a few weeks ahead of schedule, as sunshine continues to dominate our daily weather. The average high temperature for this time of the year is rising – it’s now up to 82°. We’ll be right around that seasonal standard through Friday. What’s even nicer is that humidity levels stay relatively low too. In other words, it’ll be warm outside but not overly humid. Will it get humid again? Of course it will! This is Kansas after all! We’re already watching a much more soupy air mass just waiting to move in over the weekend.

Our north/west counties saw some locally heavy rain (again) yesterday. We’ll keep spotty showers in the forecast for places closer to N. Central Kansas (near US-81) through Friday. BUT, the vast majority of viewing area (just like yesterday) will remain dry and sun-filled. Longer range computer models tried to bring more meaningful, area-wide rain chances back in by Friday but now the trend is for those to miss the Sunflower State completely. At this point, don’t count on a rainy day until the middle of next week. Again, we’re getting ourselves into a rather dry and tranquil weather pattern with not much going on. So, if you like summer – you’ll love the next 7-10 days! If not, it’s time to crank the A/C.

Highs will slowly warm-up as the weekend gets closer. We’re already tracking afternoon temps in the 90s for Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values will approach 95° at the same time. If you have access to a pool this weekend – might be time to splash around! The recent comfortable sleeping weather will be leaving us too. Overnight lows in the 50s will climb into the 70s by Saturday night. Spring 2017 – why did you have to leave so fast? Stay tuned as we tweak the extended forecast over the next several days. However, we do NOT expect whole-sale changes in this time of quiet weather.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert