Topeka Police involved in standoff at 6th and Roosevelt

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are on the scene of a standoff at 6th and Roosevelt in Topeka. They believe it is connected to the aggravated kidnapping of Viviana Vazquez.

Armed officers are outside a home they say belongs to Pedro Enriquez, who is the man they say took Viviana.

The Topeka Police Department said at 7:00 a.m. they were made aware of a kidnapping that had occurred. Police say Pedro is Viviana’s estranged husband.

Police said they were last seen leaving the 1300 block of SW Garfield Wednesday morning in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser displaying Kansas license plate 057JJU.

Anyone with information call the Topeka Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

