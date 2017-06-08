3 arrested in Salina murder investigation

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The KBI and Saline County Sheriff’s Department has arrested three people in connection to a man’s death.

On Tuesday, a body was discovered one mile east of Salina near the Smoky Hill River Bridge. The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Brandon Shelby of Salina.

Preliminary information suggests that Shelby suffered blunt force trauma to the head and other severe injuries.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said the third person arrested is 34-year-old Brandon Lee St Clair from Salina. St Clair has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping and possession of drugs and paraphernalia. St Clair now joins Charles Rodgers and James Pavey, who were both arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

This investigation is ongoing. The Saline County Attorney’s Office is expected to prosecute the case.