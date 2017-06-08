Adopt-A-Pet: June 8, 2017

Our first future pet this week is Jenkins the pit bull mix. Jenkins is just 11 months old and he is a playful 60-pound puppy. Jenkins has a lot of energy and is an active dog. Many people think pit bulls are scary or are a mean type of dog, but Michelle McCart over at the Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) says they want to change that stereotype.

“But they are such lovers. They are very active dogs and are great with active families. They just get such a bad rap from so many different people but they they just make a great family dog overall.”

HHHS suggests that Jenkins should be adopted by a family without small children or other pets. Because of his high energy levels, Jenkins will likely need to take some training classes too.

Our next pet, up for adoption, is Duke. He’s is a 10-year-old pug mix. Duke needs a family who’s active and could give him lots of love. He’s an attention-grabber and will let you know it too! Duke also loves treats…I mean, who doesn’t?! Duke is a talker, so a small place like an apartment would not be the ideal place for him to live.

I couldn’t end this week’s segment without including a cute cat in there. Love his name too – this is Bane (not the Batman villain) the cat! He is a two-year-old domestic short hair mix. Bane loves to cuddle and have his belly scratched. He also loves to explore and play with his toys. Bane is just a sweet little guy ready to give his new family lots of love.

Well – that’s another week of Adopt-A-Pet in the books. Remember – you can get the adoption process started on any of the animals you saw today – by heading over to the Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society – right now. Together, we can clear the animal shelters in Northeast Kansas – one future pet at a time. Until next week – give your furry friends some extra lovin’!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert