Dozens of former Jayhawks return for charity basketball game

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The 9th installment of the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic had a more star-studded lineup than ever. More than 40 former Kansas basketball players and coaches geared up for the annual charity game on Thursday night at Lawrence Free State.

The purpose of the game is to raise money for children and families who are battling cancer. The event that has grown year by year and raised more than $150,000 over the past decade.

Several children and their families were recognized during introductions and timeouts. A sold-out gymnasium made the experience feel like a mini Allen Fieldhouse.

Many of the fan-favorites returned, including Wichita-native Perry Ellis.

Ben McLemore, the current Sacramento Kings superstar, dazzled the crowd by putting on dunk after dunk.

However, not to be outdone was Wayne Selden Jr. During his first year in the NBA, he played valuable playoff minutes with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nearly every player from the 2008 national championship team was on hand to be recognized. This year marks the 10-year anniversary the title. Former Jayhawks Cole Aldrich, Sherron Collins, and Mario Charlmers put on a show for the fans.

The event organized by the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni.