East Topeka house fire sends 1 woman to the hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One woman was taken to the hospital Thursday after a house fire in east Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3428 SE 2nd Street just before 11:30 a.m. When crews arrived they could see smoke coming from the single story home.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained and learned that during the fire, one adult woman and three kids were able to escape. The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and caused by an electrical malfunction.

The estimated amount of damage is estimated to be $1,000.