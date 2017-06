TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An electrical malfunction is to blame for a Thursday morning house fire in east Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 5:30 a.m. at 634 SE Lake Street.

When crews arrived they could see heavy smoke coming from the home.

TFD said two people inside the home were able to escape safely.

The fire caused an estimated $18,000 in damage.