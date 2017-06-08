Kansas man killed in 3-vehicle crash

ROZEL, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was killed and two others were injured in a three vehicle crash in Pawnee County, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that just after 7:00 Wednesday morning, a 2006 Mercury passenger car and a 2014 Ford pickup were going westbound on K-156, about two and a half miles west of Rozel. The pickup was behind the Mercury when the Mercury crossed over the center line and struck a semi heading eastbound.

The impact from the Mercury and the semi caused it to cross over and run head on into the pickup.

The driver of the Ford pickup was identified as Michael E. Helm, 38, of Pratt, Kansas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercury was identified as Jacob A. Rives, 16, of Burdett, Kansas and the driver of the semi was identified as Shane Edenfield, 48, of Sheldon, Iowa. Both were injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment.

KHP said all three drivers were wearing seatbelts.