Kansas man on mower attacks police with screwdriver, wrench

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man driving a lawn mower on a western Kansas street attacked officers with a screwdriver and wrench when they attempted to arrest him.

Garden City police said in a news release that officers knew the 53-year-old had a suspended driver’s license and attempted to stop him just before noon Wednesday.

The release says he failed to comply with directions and lunged at officers with a screwdriver, striking one officer in the back. The release says he then attempted to stab at officers with a wrench.

The man was booked into the Finney County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, making criminal threats, interference and driving with a suspended license. The release says the driving while suspended charge would be his 13th.