Legal experts: Trump’s comments inappropriate, maybe worse

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legal experts say conversations attributed by the fired FBI director to President Donald Trump were clumsy and inappropriate at best. In the worst light, James Comey’s recollections could provide enough evidence to build a case that the president tried to interfere with a criminal investigation.

The comments were released Wednesday, a day ahead of Comey’s highly anticipated testimony to a Senate committee. The remarks detail a series of conversations between the men about the investigation into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia. And they mentioned Comey’s discomfort with the interactions.