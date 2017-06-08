More nice weather, hot and humid days ahead

We’re tracking another seasonal day across Northeast Kansas, complete with sunshine and highs in the lower/middle 80s. Yes, the weather has been warm – but it’s also pretty comfortable. Humidity levels will be on the rise this weekend, so enjoy the comfy feeling to the air while we have it! Despite isolated showers in N. Central Kansas, our area will remain dry until next week. In other words, we’re in the midst of a pretty boring, summer-like weather pattern. When the forecast stagnates this time of the year, temperatures tend to warm-up and that’s exactly what we’re looking at, heading into the weekend.

Today’s highs in the lower/middle 80s will quickly become the lower/middle 90s by Saturday afternoon. Plus, it’s going to FEEL a lot hotter when you factor in the humidity levels. Heat index values will be in the middle/upper 90s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. With all of the sunshine lately, it’s certainly looked like summer outside – but with soupy air headed our direction this weekend, it’s going to FEEL like summer too. Speaking of summer – it’s still technically spring. The first day of summer isn’t until June 20th this year, but it seems like Spring 2017 is a distant memory given our recent weather.

We’re already watching for our next storm system (which is very far away from us). Longer range computer models show a relatively strong storm system moving into the N. Plains early next week. It will likely spark showers and storms over our neck of the woods, as it moves through. At this point, it’s far too early to pinpoint exact location and intensity of the rain. However, we do have a general idea on when we can expect the widespread rain to return – next Tuesday. That’s right, showers and storms will hold off until next Tuesday afternoon/evening – so strap in, Summer 2017 is in full force for the next 5+ days! It’s probably time to hit the pools! Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as next week’s weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert