OSHA issues multiple citations for death of Topeka man at Goodyear plant

TOPEKA, Kan. Two different sets of citations have been issued for two different Topeka companies for the death of a worker at the Topeka Goodyear plant earlier this year.

The U.S. Department of Labor released the citations issued by OSHA Thursday for the death of James Lay Jr., 61, of Topeka. Lay Jr. was a contractor employed by Kansas Personnel Services Inc.

The two set of citations are for both the Goodyear facility and Kansas Personal Services Inc., doing business as Key Staffing.

Goodyear received three serious violations that resulted in a total penalty of $27,713. The violations included not properly storing hazard material, not properly maintaining controls of bridge cranes, and for not periodically inspecting alloy steel chain slings on a regular basis.

Kansas Personnel Services Inc. received two serious violations for not properly storing hazardous material and for not ensuring that each operator had successfully completed training. Key Staffing must pay a total of $12,675 in violations.

The U.S. Department of Labor tells KSNT News both companies have 15 days to arrange an informal conference with OSHA or contest the citations. If the citations are contested, the case would then be referred to an Independent Occupational Safety and Review Commission.

KSNT News will continue to update as additional information becomes available.