Special needs children go to ‘I Can Bike’ Camp

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A group of special needs kids are learning how to ride a bike in Topeka.

Each year, the Topeka nonprofit organization Easterseals Capper Foundation hosts the 5-day long “iCan Bike’ camp.

The camp kicked off Monday, June 5th and runs through Friday, June 9th. It’s being held at the Central Park Community Center

At the camp people with disabilities are taught to ride bikes by two trainers from the iCan Shine organization, and local volunteers. Sometimes the bikes are fitted with special training wheels and other devices, but by the end of the camp most children are able to ride without any of this help. The result is a graduating class of students filled with self-esteem and confidence, ready to roll on their bikes.

