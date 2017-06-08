Ticks danger to local pets

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Ticks are once again a threat to local pets.

Stone House Animal Hospital told KSNT News ticks were found on animals as early as January 2017.

The bugs pose a serious threat to pets and bring the potential for paralysis, lyme disease, rocky mountain fever and dozens of other debilitating symptoms and complications.

Representatives from the animal hospital said checking your pet frequently and getting proper treatment when a tick is discovered is key.

Animals are typically affected after walks through long grass, bushes or brush. Red/irritated and broken skin are typical indicators of a tick bite.

Its best to have the bug removed by a veterinarian to ensure it doesn’t burrow itself deeper into the surface of the animal’s skin.