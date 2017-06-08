Topeka police say kidnapping suspect may flea to Mexico

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police say a man suspected of kidnapping a Topeka woman has ties to Mexico and may attempt to leave the United States to avoid capture.

The Topeka Police Department have been looking for 33-year-old Viviana Vazquez since Wednesday morning, who they say was taken against her will by 38-year-old Pedro Enriquez. They said Enriquez is Vazquez’s estranged husband. They were engaged in an argument before he took her.

They were last scene in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser displaying Kansas license plate 057 JJU.

Anyone with information call the Topeka Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.