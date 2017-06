TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman is in critical condition Thursday morning after a single-vehicle accident near Downtown Topeka on I-70 near the SE 8th Ave exit.

The Topeka Police Department tells KSNT News that the crash was called in by a third party around 2:20 a.m.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

